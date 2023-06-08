After fight between two vehicles, Sarasota woman barricaded herself inside home

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department (SPD) responded to a barricaded woman who was inside a home, believed to have weapons, and threatened to harm herself and others.

According to the SPD, the incident occurred on the 1600 block of North Tamiami Trail around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to witnesses, a man and a woman were seen fighting in two separate cars near Whittaker Park.

SPD said a crash occurred in the 1600 block of North Tamiami Trail, and shots were fired.

The injured man was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The woman fled the scene and crashed into a house on Sylvan Drive in the 1100 block.

Authorities were eventually able to persuade the woman to surrender peacefully.

According to police, she is being taken to the Sarasota County Jail and will face felony charges.