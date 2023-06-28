Sarasota teen who was shot in the head is 'miraculously' recovering, family says

SARASOTA, Fla. — Daniel Engram and his family are confident they’re the recipients of a miracle.

“God is a miracle worker,” Engram said. “We’re fortunate to not be planning a funeral right now.”

Engram says his great nephew, Aaron Hunter III, was shot in the head last Thursday evening but survived.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, the shooting happened on Gillespie Avenue in Sarasota’s Newtown community.

Engram says Hunter, who he describes as a good kid who attends Brookside Middle Schools and is nicknamed Lil AA, was in a backyard not far from his own home when he was shot.

No arrests have been made, and police are still looking for tips.

“We have very little information about exactly what happened,” Engram said.

Engram hopes the community members will come forward if they know anything

“We’re just grateful that it’s not worse than what it is, but we also don’t want this to happen to any other children,” he said.

He also is thankful for the help community members continue to provide Hunter’s parents.

According to Engram, both work full time but have stepped away from their jobs to be with Hunter at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Pete, where the 13 year old is recovering but might need anywhere from six to 12 months of care.

“The reality is the bills don’t stop. The medical bills will mount up because the level of care — great care — he has to receive,” Engram said.

You can find the GoFundMe page Engram started for the family at this link.

As for Hunter, Engram says he is conscious and alert as he recovers at the hospital. Over the weekend, the teen was able to communicate with his family.

“Miraculously, he was able to ask for a pen and paper the other day over the weekend and wrote down the word “Gatorade” because he wants some Gatorade," Engram smiled.

According to Sarasota Police, anyone with info about the shooting should call the department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.