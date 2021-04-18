Watch
Sarasota sheriff's office to announce results of CARES Act fraud investigation

Posted at 10:34 AM, Apr 18, 2021
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office will announce the results of an investigation that uncovers CARES Act fraud in the county.

Sheriff Kurt A. Hoffman will go over the results of the investigation Monday, April 19 at 11 a.m.

In addition to Sheriff Hoffman, Sarasota County Administrator Jonathan Lewis, Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller Karen Rushing and representatives from the State Attorney’s Office and the United States Secret Service will be in attendance.

