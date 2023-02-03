Sarasota Rugby Club brings together all ages to learn sport

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — When you think of sports in Florida, rugby may not be the first thing to come to mind. But it's a growing sport in Lakewood Ranch.

They've been in their current location for seven years but have been playing in Sarasota for more than 20 years.

The Sarasota Rugby Club is a nonprofit where adults and kids can learn to play.

"There's a lot of international people who live in Sarasota and Bradenton," Sarasota Rugby Club president Gary Jones said. "And with it, South Africa, and Irish, Scottish, Welsh—those are the people that tend to come along. We have a lot more American participants now, especially football players, who like to learn to tackle safely with this."

Kids can play free here, too, thanks to their nonprofit status. It provides kids who may not be able to afford it a chance to play.

"Old American football is what rugby is," Jones said.

Jones said there are about 20 other teams within Florida, so they travel all over the state to play.

"It's the fastest growing sport right now in America because it is safe. The difference between full-on American football contact or playing flag football, they're somewhere in between," Jones said.

Anyone can watch a game or tournament, too. If you're interested in seeing their schedule or getting involved, click here.