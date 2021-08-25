Sarasota Police looking for leads after woman's body washes ashore

Sarasota Police are asking for help after a woman's body was found on a beach in the county with no way to identify it.

The department says the body was found on Tuesday, August 24.

Sarasota Police officers received a call just after 9 p.m. that a body had washed ashore near the Lido Beach Pavilion in Sarasota. Police say there are no obvious signs of foul play.

The District 12 Medical Examiner's Office is determining the cause of death.

Detectives are asking for help to identify the woman. She is believed to be in her 50's or 60's. The woman was last seen by witnesses on the beach shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday wearing a gray t-shirt that said "Broken Horn Saddlery" and blue shorts.

Sarasota detectives are asking anyone with info to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.

