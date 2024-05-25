Watch Now
Sarasota police investigating shooting, asking for information

Posted at 11:37 AM, May 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-25 11:37:24-04

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized on Friday.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. near the 2800 block of North Lemon Avenue in Sarasota.

One adult victim was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, police officials said.
The shooting was believed to be an isolated incident. The public is not in danger, officials added.

No other information was available.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call our non-emergency line at 941-316-1199.

As always, anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or submitting them online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

This is an open and active investigation.

 

