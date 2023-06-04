Sarasota Police investigate shooting on Central Ave

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting in the 700 block of Central Ave on Saturday.

According to SPD, the victim is not cooperating with authorities, and no suspect is in custody.

Investigators say this is an isolated incident and is not a danger to the public.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call Detective Cox with the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6075 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers of Sarasota at 941-366-TIPS.