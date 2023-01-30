Sarasota PD investigates 2 fatal hit-and-run crashes near same road

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Police are investigating two hit-and-runs that both happened on Friday, Jan. 27, and occurred near the same road.

The first crash happened near Fruitville Road and Orange Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

The Sarasota Police Department said that a man, 56, was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in critical condition with obvious signs of having been hit by a vehicle.

The victim passed away from his injuries in the hospital. His name is being withheld due to Marsy's Law.

Police also said there were no known witnesses to the crash.

A second crash occurred near Fruitville Road and Beneva Road around 11:50 p.m. on the same night. Sarasota PD said that officers were notified of this crash while investigating the first hit-and-run.

When police arrived, they found a 64-year-old man who had already passed away at the scene. His name is also being withheld due to Marsy's Law, but police said he is from Tennessee.

Witnesses of the second crash told officers that they saw the victim getting hit by a vehicle, and the driver did not stay at the scene.

Police said they don't believe the two crashes are connected but are currently investigating both.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.