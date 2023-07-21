Sarasota PD: assisted living facility worker may have more molestation victims

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department said it was looking for other possible victims of an assisted living facilities nurse's assistant arrested for molestation.
Police said investigators began looking at Marco Tulio Avila Romero in late June. Romero worked at several assisted living facilities within the City of Sarasota and Sarasota County.
According to police, Romero allegedly targeted victims who were unable to disclose that they were being molested. Police arrested Romero on July 18 on a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation.
Detectives with Sarasota Police said there may be additional victims and asked for the public's help. If you have any information related to Romero, call 941-263-6075.
ABC Action News Mugshot Policy
When a mugshot is used
If the person is still on the loose and a potential threat to the community; if there is a good chance that showing the suspect would help identify additional victims or otherwise protect the public from a serious threat or if the crime or the suspect is of such a significant note that seeing them in a mug shot is in the greater public interest.
Using previous mugshots
Only if the story is specifically talking about that previous crime
We do not show mugshots of victims
This policy started in early 2021