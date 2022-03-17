Sarasota neighborhood fights to stop new 12-pump Circle K gas station

SARASOTA, Fla — The Sandhill Preserve at Palmer Ranch in Sarasota is home to people and wildlife but it could soon be home to a 12-pump Circle K gas station right in the middle of it, and residents are fuming.

"The idea of building a gas station for residents that don’t want it really doesn’t make sense. We’re all perfectly satisfied driving within 2 miles to get to a gas station that is located on the perimeter," said Debbie Everling, a Sandhill Preserve resident.

So residents formed a group called Sandhill Preserve Healthy Neighborhoods Alliance.

Wendi Lane

They want development codes changed because they say right now you can build a gas station 25 feet from residential zoning, which they believe is a danger to health, safety, traffic flow, and the environment.

The group is asking Sarasota County commissioners to modify development codes, so that new gas stations must be built at least 500 feet away from homes.

"It’s not anti-development, it's do the development in a safe way," said Everling.

