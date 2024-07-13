Sarasota motorcyclist killed after slamming into vehicle

A Sarasota motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Friday after colliding with another vehicle, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report , the 22-year-old motorcyclist from Sarasota was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 41 at a high rate of speed at about 11:24 p.m., approaching the intersection with Landings Boulevard.

A sedan being driven by a 43-year-old Sarasota man was traveling northbound on U.S. 41in the left turn lane, approaching Landings Boulevard.

The sedan turned left toward Landings Boulevard, crossing the southbound lanes of U.S. 41.

The motorcycle then collided with the sedan at the intersection.

The motorcyclist was ejected from the bike and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.