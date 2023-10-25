Sarasota motorcyclist dies after crash with deer on I-75, FHP says

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist from Sarasota was killed in a crash on I-75 on Tuesday night that involved a deer and two vehicles, including an FHP patrol vehicle, according to a press release.

Troopers said the 50-year-old man was riding his motorcycle southbound on I-75, at mile marker 232, around 9 p.m. when he crashed into a deer. After the impact, he was ejected and ended up on the left paved shoulder of the road.

The deer ended up on the right shoulder, and the man's motorcycle came to a rest on the road, according to FHP.

After the initial crash, an approaching vehicle hit the motorcycle.

An FHP trooper in a marked vehicle arrived at the scene, pulled off on the left shoulder, and hit the motorcyclist, who was down after the initial crash, troopers said.

The 50-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP said the crash is still under investigation.