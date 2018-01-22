Sarasota man escapes behavioral healthcare facility after arrest

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are searching for a man who escaped from a behavioral healthcare facility in Sarasota following his arrest.

39-year-old Brian Stusalitus was booked into the Sarasota County Jail on Jan. 12 after being charged with Trespassing School Grounds and Disturbing the Peace. On Jan. 15 he was Baker Acted and taken to Coastal Behavioral Healthcare.

Sunday, the sheriff's office was notified that Stusalitus jumped over a wall and escaped.

Sarasota Police Department responded and are leading the investigation with an active warrant for his arrest for Escape since he absconded while technically still in custody.

Stusalitus has one prior arrest in Sarasota County for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and was released in 2009 following a series of convictions in Orange County.

The man is 6' tall, weighs 180 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who encounters him is asked to dial 911 immediately. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via Crime Stoppers.