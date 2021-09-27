Sarasota man accused of molesting 2 children; police believe there could be more victims

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota Police believe there may be additional victims of a man currently in jail who's accused of sexually battering and molesting at least two children.

Police said Keith Hill, 33, of Sarasota, is facing multiple charges after sexually explicit videos of an 8-year-old girl were found on his cellphone by his girlfriend in August. After his arrest, police said a search warrant was executed and another sexually explicit video of another victim, a 5-year-old boy, was found.

Police believe Hill had contact with other children and said they have reason to believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Megan Buck at 941-263-6067 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online here.

According to police, while in jail in September 2021, Hill made contact with family members of the victims through calls and text messages. Police said he also asked other people to contact family members of the victims. Hill is facing additional charges for tampering with a witness and violation of a no-contact order.

In total, Hill is facing the following charges:

