Sarasota honors fallen with Memorial Day Parade

SARASOTA, Fla. — On Monday, people lined the streets of downtown Sarasota for a parade honoring those who gave all for our country.

Main Steet was lined with people who came to show gratitude and support. The parade included veterans groups, law enforcement, first responders, the Sarasota Military Academy band, a drumline, and more.

Many families and kids proudly waved flags and held signs to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Parents said it’s important for kids to understand why we should always remember those who served.

"We’re trying to raise kids to have a world view of what’s going on in other countries and to know how lucky we are to be in the United States and that this isn’t status quo, there’s a ton of effort that goes into a free nation," said Emily Sperling, a mother at the parade with her family and children.

The parade went through downtown Sarasota and ended with a Memorial Day ceremony at J.D. Hamel Park.