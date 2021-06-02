Sarasota homeowner shoots, kills man trying to break in: Deputies

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says a homeowner appears to have shot and killed a man as he tried to break in on Tuesday night.

According to a press release, authorities were called to the home in the 4500 block of 47th Street around 11:17 p.m.

Deputies say, based on preliminary investigation, the homeowner and the man killed did not know each other.

The sheriff's office says detectives and forensics personnel are processing the crime scene.

Authorities say more details will be released later today.