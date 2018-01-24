Sarasota deputy, family lose everything in house fire; Sheriff's office turns to community for help

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is turning to the community for help after a deputy and her family lost everything in a house fire.

According to SCSO, Corrections Deputy Anna Ferguson was asleep in her home on Monday afternoon after an 86-hour week working overtime at the Sarasota County Jail. Her sleep ended when her 21-year-old step-son woke her up and she realized their home was on fire.

In less than two minute’s time, her home was completely fully engulfed in flames.

Luckily, Deputy Ferguson and her step-son were the only two home at the time and both made it to safety. Anna’s husband was on his way to pick up their 7-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter from school.

Investigators believe an electrical issue caused the fire in the children’s bedroom.

According to the Facebook post, the family lost everything including a car damaged in the fire.

Deputy Ferguson joined the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office in October 2012 and is currently assigned to the corrections operations bureau.

"As the Ferguson family works through this extremely difficult time, we are calling on our community to help provide support. The sheriff's office is assisting Deputy Ferguson and her family but we need help from our community as well," SCSO posted on Facebook.

A GoFundMe has been created on behalf of Deputy Ferguson and her family. If you wish to donate, click here.

Mary Stringini is a Digital Reporter for ABC Action News. Follow her on Twitter @MaryWFTS.