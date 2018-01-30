Sarasota deputies interview student who reportedly made threats on social media, school on lockdown

SARASOTA, Fla. — A precautionary limited lockdown is in place at Riverview High School in Sarasota following an incident involving a student.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office responded to the school Tuesday morning due to the suspicious incident.

The investigation revealed the student took a photo using a social media application with threatening language related to the high school.

In an abundance of caution, law enforcement resources were made available Tuesday morning at Riverview High School while school officials put students on a limited lockdown.

At this time, law enforcement officials remain on campus as the investigation continues.

The student in question has been located and is currently being interviewed by detectives.