Sarasota County Sheriff's Office identifies female remains found in 2007

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) has identified the female skeletal remains discovered in 2007 in a wooded area of Ashton Court in Sarasota as Jeana Lynn Burrus, who was 39 years old when she died.

According to SCSO, the skeletal remains of Jeana were discovered buried in a shallow grave in a wooded area of Ashton Court in Sarasota in February 2007. However, the investigation into her death remained cold until November 2022, when SCSO started to work with DNA Labs International Inc.

Jeana resided in the 6200 block of Pauline Avenue in Sarasota with her husband, James Burrus, and their son, James Burrus Jr.; Her husband was employed at a local body shop in the 5600 block of Sarah Avenue in Sarasota and her son attended Gulf Gate Elementary School between 2005-06.

SCSO said the couple had previously lived in Citrus County, Florida, and Frederick, Maryland, before moving to Sarasota County. She was never reported missing, making the investigation more complex.

The SCSO is asking anyone who may have known either Jeana or James Burrus or has information regarding her death to contact SCSO Detective Brian Ng at 941-861-4900.