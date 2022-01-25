Sarasota County Schools sends email to parents asking them to be subs

SARASOTA, Fla. — Staffing shortages at Tampa Bay area school districts continue to be a major problem, and now many districts are reaching out to parents for help.

Sarasota County Schools sent an email to parents Monday asking them to consider being substitute teachers or help in other areas.

“One thing that’s been a big push for us is reaching out to our parents,” Allison Foster said. “We have 44,000 students, and their parents can help.”

Foster is the executive director of human resources and labor relations for the school district. She said the need hasn’t just increased in the classroom. Right now, the district is looking to fill positions for bus drivers, bus monitors, custodians, cafeteria staff, office staff and more.

The main reason for the shortage is the pandemic. It’s the same for other districts.

“Before COVID our sub-fill rate was in the high 90s. We had some 100% days,” Foster said. “We typically had no problem filling our sub positions.”

If you are interested in one of the open positions, and you’re a parent, Foster said you can request to work at your child’s school. Also, the district isn’t just looking for parents.

“We are also reaching out to members in our community who don’t have children in the district,” she said. “We can use the help.”

According to the email, you don’t have to have a teaching degree or a college degree to fill any of the open sub positions. A high school graduate can make $105.68 per day; a substitute with a master's degree can earn $152.09 per day.

If you would like to apply, visit https://www.sarasotacountyschools.net/site/Default.aspx?PageID=1349.