Sarasota County School Board updates its mask exemption forms for school mask mandate

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County School Board has updated its mask exemption form. Starting Sept. 1, the school district will only accept forms from specific medical personnel.

Sarasota County Superintendent Dr. Brennan Asplen made the announcement Tuesday.

"So that we can be consistent in our consideration of whether medical reasons warrant individuals to be exempt from the policy and to prevent abuse, as of Wednesday, September 1, 2021, the School Board will only accept the updated medical exemption form, which is available on the district website for parents and employees," Dr. Asplen said.

The school district will accept mask exemption forms from medical doctors, osteopathic physicians or advanced registered nurse practitioners.

"I hope each of you know that my number one priority is to keep your children safe so that they can continue to learn at the highest levels possible. I appreciate everyone’s understanding as we collectively work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our schools," Dr. Asplen said.

