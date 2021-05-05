Sarasota County rental assistance program launches Wednesday

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Applications for a rental assistance program are expected to open Wednesday to help renters in Sarasota County.

Eligible households can get up to 12 months of assistance, plus an additional three months if needed to ensure housing stability, as long as funds are available.

Who is eligible?



Renting households at or below 80% area median income (AMI) facing homelessness or housing instability due to inability to pay rent and/or utilities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Such households must be able to demonstrate the impact of COVID-19.

Priority will be given to households that fall under one or both of the following: Household income below 50% of AMI. One or more people in the household are unemployed and have not been employed for the last 90 days prior to application.

Rental assistance provided to an eligible household should not be duplicative of any other federally funded rental assistance provided to such household.

Ambassadors for the ERAP program will also be available beginning Wednesday to assist individuals with the application process at these locations:



Betty J. Johnson Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Fruitville Library, 100 Apex Road, Sarasota.10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Englewood CRA, 370 W. Dearborn, Suite D, Englewood. By appointment only. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Laurel Community Center, 509 Collins Road, Nokomis. By appointment only. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

North Port Social Services, 6919 Outreach Way, North Port. By appointment only. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Goodwill, 1781 Dr Martin Luther King Way, Sarasota.8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

