Sarasota County Public Hospital Board meetings draw people opposed to how it handled COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFTS) — It was a nearly packed house inside Sarasota Memorial Hospital's Board meeting Monday.

Sarasota County Public Hospital Board Chair Tramm Hudson said it's become their new normal. Lately, the meetings are full of people speaking out against how the hospital handled COVID-19. Additional security has now become a new addition to the board meeting.

"The attacks, I think, are unfounded and, frankly, are reprehensible. We've had death threats to some of our doctors. Our medical staff has been subjected to some very, very rude behavior. It's frankly, it's reprehensible," said Hudson.

In Monday's meetings, there were tense moments between Hudson and the speakers. Hudson regularly settled the crowds clapping and response to speakers. He also advised speakers to remain civil, saying any negative comments could warrant being thrown out of the meeting.

Still, more than 50 people spoke. Some took the time to thank the hospital. Others stepped up to the podium to speak against how Sarasota Memorial Hospital handled COVID-19.

"In early 2020, I chose to become an ordained minister to allow healthcare workers and other frontline workers the opportunity to receive either a religious exemption or a fake vaccine card," said Laura Hartman, a speaker Monday.

While many who spoke Monday live in Sarasota County, others from states like Texas, North Carolina, and California spoke as well.

Last Friday, Hudson and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jim Fiorica spoke out about the attention the hospital is receiving. The two said some of the opposition has gone too far, linking some to extreme interest groups.

"I think there are some groups that have a political agenda. Whether it's related to the former president or those that are running for president and their position in terms of the COVID-19 response, I think they're using our hospital platform as a way to advance their agendas," he said.

At the board's November meeting, people called for a review of the hospital's COVID-19 response. Last month, the report was released.

"We took this report seriously. We involve multiple people from the medical staff and hospital leaders, department leaders throughout the hospital, in addition to the outside source to make sure that our data was accurate," Dr. Fiorica said.

The study found the hospital saw a 91% survival rate for patients admitted with COVID-19. It said 11% of the patients ended up on respirators. Sarasota Memorial Hospital handled 70% of the COVID-19 cases in the county. SMH accepted more than 1,000 transfers throughout the pandemic from other hospitals.

"You see that you did outperform what might have been expected for the severity of illness of these patients. And then you get all these threats on individuals. I mean, it's wrong. It's not acceptable for anyone to have a death threat brought on to them either by phone or, by email or by, you know, it's just wrong," said Dr. Fiorica.

However, speakers Monday questioned the validity of the report. Many asked the hospital for a second review.

"What we asked for was a third-party investigation. Nobody can investigate themselves. This will just irritate everybody there," said Moms for America President Tanya Parus.

Others are calling for the hospital to go private. Sarasota Memorial is one of two hospitals in the state with a publicly elected board. The community recently elected three new board members. At Monday's meeting, speakers vowed to continue to follow the board.

"We're asking you to wake up," one speaker said.

Meanwhile, hospital leaders worry if tensions don't calm down soon, they could see an influx of employees quitting their jobs and leaving the hospital.