Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Sarasota County Commissioner Nancy Detert dies at 78

nancy detert.png
Sarasota County Government
nancy detert.png
Posted at 10:11 PM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 22:11:36-04

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota County Government announced the passing of Sarasota County Commission Vice Chair Nancy C. Detert.

Sarasota County said Commissioner Detert passed away peacefully in her home Wednesday evening.

According to Sarasota County Republicans, Detert served Sarasota County for 30 years as a member of the Sarasota County School Board, the Florida Legislature and the Sarasota County Commission.

Sarasota County said details regarding public memorial services will be released as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.