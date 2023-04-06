Sarasota County Commissioner Nancy Detert dies at 78

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota County Government announced the passing of Sarasota County Commission Vice Chair Nancy C. Detert.

Sarasota County said Commissioner Detert passed away peacefully in her home Wednesday evening.

According to Sarasota County Republicans, Detert served Sarasota County for 30 years as a member of the Sarasota County School Board, the Florida Legislature and the Sarasota County Commission.

Sarasota County said details regarding public memorial services will be released as information becomes available.