Sarasota Congressman tests positive for breakthrough COVID-19 case

Jose Luis Magana/AP
House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. administers the House oath of office to Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., during a mock swearing in ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, as the 115th Congress began. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Posted at 10:24 AM, Jul 19, 2021
SARASOTA, Fla. — Congressman Vern Buchanan said Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and that he was previously fully vaccinated against the disease.

His office said Congressman Buchanan was "tested after experiencing very mild, flu-like symptoms and is quarantining at home in accordance with CDC guidelines." Congressman Buchanan said he was fully vaccinated when it was made available to him earlier in 2021.

"This should serve as a reminder that although the vaccines provide a very high-degree of protection, we must remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19," Buchanan said in a statement.

