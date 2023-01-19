Watch Now
Sarasota congressman Greg Steube injured in fall while cutting tree limbs

Associated Press
FILE - U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., speaks during a campaign event, Oct. 27, 2020, in Sarasota, Fla. The Florida congressman was injured in an accident at his home Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, his office said. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
Posted at 9:15 AM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 11:51:33-05

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Greg Steube sustained several injuries in an accident at his home in Sarasota, his office said.

A short statement released Steube's office on Thursday said the Congressman was knocked 25 feet down off a ladder while he was cutting tree limbs at his home.

Steube's office said he spent the night in the ICU with several "serious injuries" but added that they're not life-threatening at this time.

"He is making progress and in good spirits," a Tweet released by his office said.

Fellow Republican Christian Ziegler, who is vice chair of Florida's GOP, tweeted late Wednesday that he had just heard that Steube was still in the hospital, but doing well. "Big relief to hear," Ziegler said in the tweet.

Sara Nealeigh, a spokeswoman for Sarasota County Emergency Services, told The Associated Press in an email that she wouldn't be able to provide or confirm patient information due to the federal law restricting release of medical information.

Steube was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018 and just began his third term. He represents all of Sarasota and Charlotte counties and part of Lee County.

