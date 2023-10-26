Sarasota Co. leaders pause plans to vote on oridance that would fine charter boat captains

SARASOTA, CO. — Nora Patterson Park is popular, especially for charter boat captains like Matthew Davie. He’s the owner of Inshore Addict Charters.

“It’s a big pickup spot for us,” he said. “It’s close to Siesta Key, which is obviously national now, and it’s a nice access point for us.”

Many charter captains in Sarasota use that dock, along with several other public boat docks. They’ve been doing it for decades.

“It’s never been a problem,” said Tyler Chartrand, the owner of Offshore Fishing Charters.

Now it’s a problem. County leaders want to enforce an ordinance that’s been on the books for years.

It’s illegal to run a business in county parks, which includes dropping off and picking up charter boat customers. Captains could be fined up to $500 and face jail time. That ordinance hasn’t been enforced.

Leaders and captains agree the wording is vague. There are also signs posted at the docks that say “actively loading and unloading only.” Charter captains who talked to ABC Action News said that’s what they do now.

“No money is allowed to be given on county property, which was fine,” Matt Fueyo, the owner of Reel Tight Fishing Charters and Siesta Key Snorkel, said. “We decided to do our business off the water or before the charters took place.”

The county was moving forward to vote on the proposed ordinance to enforce the law, but dozens of captains showed up to Tuesday’s meeting to speak out.

“It’s terrible,” Chartrand said. “You’re just taking money away from the hard-working people in Sarasota County. I believe we have a huge impact with tourism and bringing people here, and setting them up to actually spending money in Sarasota County.”

The turnout encouraged commissioners to put a pause on the vote. They're putting a task force together to look at other options.

Fueyo said that gave him hope, and he was pleased “that commissioners seem to really be listening to the small businesses. I’m grateful for that.”

But, he said if the task force comes back to move forward with the plan to enforce the ordinance, then his business and many others like his will have to leave Sarasota County.

“That’s only going to hurt the tourism community for them,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that that could happen.”

The county is planning to pick this issue back up in 2024.