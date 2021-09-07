Roofer struck and killed by lightning in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla — A roofer was killed after being hit by lightning Tuesday, September 7.
The Manatee County sheriff said the young man, likely in his teens, was working on top of a two-story residence in Bradenton when co-workers saw him collapse.
The victim was struck around 2:44 p.m. at a home located at 14816 Skip Jack Loop.
ABC Action Weather Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says lightning deaths can happen where it isn't raining in that spot. It's called a "Bolt from the Blue".
The victim has not yet been identified.
