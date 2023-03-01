ROAD CLOSURE: water main break in Palmetto shuts down part of US 301

PALMETTO, Fla. — The Palmetto Police Department said a water main break caused a complete closure to part of US 301 in Palmetto Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the portion of westbound US 301 from Canal Road to the Palmetto Wal-Mart is closed. The closure may last for the next 24 hours.

Traffic traveling westbound toward Palmetto will be detoured north on Canal Road. Drivers can use westbound 17th Street West to get around the detour.

All eastbound lanes of US 301 remain open.

Palmetto Police urge drivers to avoid this area until the issue is resolved.