SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office stated it is responding to a fatal crash on I-75 in Venice.

The incident occurred at 9:48 a.m. Saturday on the northbound lanes of I-75 at Jacaranda Boulevard, according to the sheriff's office.

At least one fatality has been confirmed so far.

Drivers have been instructed to seek alternate routes as first responders examine the crash.