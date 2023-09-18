Ringling revamps 'Greatest Show on Earth' for modern audiences

PALMETTO, Fla. — This is not your grandfather's circus.

There are no animals or clowns in Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey's revamping of the "Greatest Show on Earth," currently in rehearsal at Feld Entertainment in Palmetto.

When the new modernized show comes to Tampa's Amalie Arena on Jan. 5-7, audiences will see athletes and performers, stuntmen, and stuntwomen from around the world razzle-dazzling on a state-of-the-art stage.

"For us, it's such a privilege to continue the evolution of Ringling and bring it to a new generation," said Juliette Feld Grossman, COO of Feld Entertainment.

Producers traveled as far away as Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, to discover new talent for the show, which merges music, tech, and old-fashioned derring-do to update the old notions of "the circus."

For tickets to Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey's "Greatest Show on Earth," click here.

