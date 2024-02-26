Rewards offered for info on 2023 murder of man shot outside Bradenton home

BRADENTON, Fla. — Police are now offering rewards totaling up to $8,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in a man's 2023 murder.

The Bradenton Police Department said on March 19, 2023, around 7 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of 17th Street Court East and found Dwight Sutton, Sr., 56, who had been shot outside a home.

Officers and paramedics performed CPR, but Sutton was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not released by police until days later.

The rewards are offered by CrimeStoppers of Manatee County, Inc. and the Gold Star Club of Manatee County. To be eligible, tips must first be submitted to Crime Stoppers at manateecrimestoppers.com or 866-634-8477.