Police identify man shot dead outside Bradenton home

BRADENTON, Fla. — Bradenton police have identified a 56-year-old man that was shot dead Sunday evening.

At about 7 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of 17th Street Court East and found Dwight Sutton, who had been shot outside a home. Officers, and later paramedics, performed CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sutton’s identity was not released by police until late Tuesday afternoon. Police also announced that they are looking to interview Michael Alonzo Phillips, but he has not been identified as a suspect.

Detectives are working to identify a motive for the shooting.

"We need to gather more information which is why we would like to talk to Mr. Phillips,” police spokeswoman Meredith Frameli told ABC Action News.

Anyone with any information about the case, including Phillips's whereabouts, is asked to contact Bradenton Police by calling 941-932-9322.