Residents in Longboat Key prepare for possible flooding as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. — Residents in Longboat Key make a final attempt to protect their property before Tropical Storm Elsa arrives.

People who live in Longboat Key are no strangers to flooding. They experienced it after Hurricane Eta, so they are taking Elsa seriously.

Most of the homes in Longbeach Village have sandbags. The neighborhood flooded following Eta’s storm surge and heavy rains.

Some people removed patio furniture and others boarding up windows. One woman who is the volunteer dock master for her community made sure all the boats were safely secured.

“We’re trying to put double lines on every single boat that’s there and making sure everything is snugged up and good to go. Good cleats, working on safety ladders and all good lines,” said Cathy Cartier.

Over at islands west condos, crews are preparing for the high winds and flooding Elsa might bring.

“We were out here just putting up silk fence and bringing in the chairs and taking all the umbrellas into the clubhouse just to keep things from flying and hitting stuff, so we’re preparing for the storm,” said Fernando Benavides.

There is a non-mandatory evacuation in place for those in low-lying areas in Manatee County.

Manatee High School is now open as a shelter, for residents that need a safe place to stay tonight. The shelter is open 24 hours.