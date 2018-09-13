Red tide hurting Bay area film industry

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County film officials report directors canceling or postponing film projects due to the red tide epidemic.

“The beach looked good, but it wasn’t comfortable for the talent and crew,” said Film Office Director Jeanne Corcoran.

She said two films and two commercials have stopped or postponed their projects. The film industry has nearly a $20 million economic impact on Sarasota County each year.

Dawn Hollar is the office manager at the Dream Inn. She said corporate guests and vacationers are down due to the red tide problem.

“We’ve lost about half of our business,” said Hollar.

She said managers are offering discounts of up to 25 percent to get more business.

Corcoran believes the film crews will come back because there isn’t a location substitute for Florida beaches.

“Our hope is that they don’t find an alternative location while they wait out the red tide,” said Corcoran.