Red tide detected in multiple Sarasota County beaches, health officials say

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Thinking of heading to the beach this weekend? Well, you may want to check this out.

A health alert has been issued for multiple beaches in Sarasota County after low to medium levels of red tide were detected in them, the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County said.

Water samples showing signs of red tide were placed on the following beaches:



Bird Key Park Beach

North Lido Beach

Lido Casino Beach

Siesta Key Beach

Turtle Beach

Nokomis Beach

North Jetty Beach

Venice Beach

Service Club Beach

Venice Fishing Pier

Brohard Park Beach

Manasota Key Beach

Health officials said anyone in or around these areas should exercise caution. It's important to look for informational signs posted at most public beaches and check the current water quality. You can do so by visiting Protecting Florida Together.

Health officials advise people not to swim in or around the red tide, wash their skin or clothing with soap and fresh water if they've come in contact with it, not to eat any shellfish or dead fish from these locations, and keep pets away from the water. People who live near these areas are encouraged to close their windows and run the air conditioner.

To learn more about how to protect yourself from red tide, click here.

Red tide is a type of microscopic algae caused by high concentrations of a toxin-producing dinoflagellate called K. brevis. If you come in contact with it, you can experience skin irritation, rashes, and burning or sore eyes.

Health officials encourage anyone who sees dead fish on these beaches to report it to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.