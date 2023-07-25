Record heat filling Bradenton homeless shelter to capacity

BRADENTON, Fla. — With recent record-breaking temperatures, residents are making sure to stay hydrated and hibernating in air-conditioning.

But for the growing number of people who are homeless in Manatee County, staying cool has been a struggle to survive.

“I go shop, and I try to stay cool in the library, things like that,” one man told ABC Action News.

Asking not to be named, the man has been homeless and living at the Salvation Army in Bradenton’s shelter for the last few months.

Kenneth Hyatt had been living on his boat at a local marina up until a couple of months ago. Now he stays on the streets most days, waiting for assistance to help him get housing.

The heat has been rough while he waits.

“I try to ride the bus, you know, sometimes just to cool off a little bit, go different places. It's the only way to stay cool out here unless you get water, and I usually just pour it all over me.”

The heat has more people coming in off the streets to get out of the heat, according to the Salvation Army in Bradenton.

“We've been maxed out in regards to overnight stays for emergency shelter,” said Paul Fowler, Director of Social Services. “We've had more people having ambulances come because of the over overheating themselves and having to be taken to the hospitals.”

This year is well on its way to being one of the hottest years on record in Florida.

“Venice, Bradenton, Sarasota, Ruskin, Lakeland, Orlando, Fort Myers, are all having their number 1 – their hottest start ever to a calendar year,” ABC Action News meteorologist Greg Dee said during a broadcast earlier this month.

Driving these increased temperatures is the Tampa Bay water temperature, which has seen an increase of 3.6 degrees over the last 40 to 50 years, Dee explained.

It’s so hot the Salvation Army has been putting out a water jug every day.

“Many of them coming in look like they are on their last bit of hope,” said Major Tom Richmond, commanding officer of the Bradenton Salvation Army.

Manatee County’s population has grown about 20 percent over the last decade, but services have not been expanded to keep pace with that growth.

“We need the village to help us take care of the village," Richmond said.

In addition to monetary donations, for those wanting to help, the Salvation Army said donations of water, electrolyte drinks such as Gatorade, sunblock, umbrellas, rain ponchos, and easy-to-open non-perishable food are best.