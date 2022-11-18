Realize Bradenton finds success with Downtown Saturday morning market

BRADENTON, Fla. — If you go through Downtown Bradenton and ask locals what's fun to do, you're sure to hear all about the Saturday morning market.

It's put on by a non-profit called Realize Bradenton. They're focused on community events and bridging businesses with the community.

"We're the friendly city. We live up to it," Realize Bradenton Director of Community Engagement Andrea Knies said.

Every Saturday from Oct. through May, the Saturday morning market sets up all along Old Main Street in Downtown.

There are entrepreneurs who set up shop, local music, good food and tons of family-friendly activities. They estimate about 3,000 people visit this market on Saturdays.

"It has definitely grown, and it's diversified a lot," Knies said. "And that is something. A part of our job is to be a responsive organization, and we have to react to the needs of the community. In order to do that, we have to really listen to them."

Realize Bradenton has other events, like Music in the Park, where local bands set up along the Riverwalk. They also do a start-up circle. It's an entrepreneurship program that's free to help owners come up with a business plan and jumpstart their ideas.

"It used to be a small market. It used to have maybe 40 vendors per week," Knies said. "And now we have 100 vendors per week. So right now, we're just limited by space."

Knies said that the market has now become part of the USDA program for SNAP and fab.

"So now beyond just, 'Here's some cultural assets, here's some programming entertainment,' we're now providing fresh and healthy food to our community as well. So it really has grown to be bigger than we thought it was gonna be," Knies said.

The team at Realize Bradenton is also getting ready for one of its largest events, The Bradenton Blues Fest.

That will be the weekend of Dec. 2, and bands from all over the country will line the Riverwalk. Tickets are still available. Click here for more information.