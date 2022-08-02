Watch Now
Purple alert issued for missing Sarasota woman and her 5-year-old son

A purple alert was issued for Corrine Dunnigan and her son Kelvin on August 1, 2022.
Posted at 10:26 PM, Aug 01, 2022
SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's department issued a purple alert Monday night for a 43-year-old woman and her 5-year-old son.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Corinne M. Dunnigan, 43, left her home on the 4100 block of Central Sarasota Parkway with her son Saturday and hasn't been seen since. The sheriff's department said Dunnigan is believed to be driving northeast from Alabama through Georgia.

Dunnigan is 5'9", 145 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen driving a 2022 black Hyundai Santa Fe with a Florida tag of 8164AN.

If you have any information on the case, contact the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office at 941-316-1201.

