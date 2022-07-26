Purple Alert issued for a Sarasota woman and her child

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a missing endangered adult last seen on Monday.

According to Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Corinne M. Dunnigan left her home in Sarasota with her 5 year-old son, Kelvin Chirinos. SCSO said the two were last seen driving in a 2013 white Hyundai Santa Fe with a Florida tag of IXKE03. Officials said they are possibly heading to the Orlando area.

If located, please contact Sarasota County Sheriff's Office at 941-316-1201.