Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Purple Alert issued for a Sarasota woman and her child

missing person.png
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
missing person.png
Posted at 10:59 PM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 22:59:31-04

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a missing endangered adult last seen on Monday.

According to Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Corinne M. Dunnigan left her home in Sarasota with her 5 year-old son, Kelvin Chirinos. SCSO said the two were last seen driving in a 2013 white Hyundai Santa Fe with a Florida tag of IXKE03. Officials said they are possibly heading to the Orlando area.

If located, please contact Sarasota County Sheriff's Office at 941-316-1201.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

FREE, 24/7 local news and weather on your streaming device.