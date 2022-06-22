BRADENTON, Fla. — A woman was arrested at Blake Hospital in Bradenton after a staff member observed her actively loading a firearm.

Brandeton Police said on June 22 around 2 a.m., a staff member at Blake Hospital in Bradenton saw Jamekeyra Ulisa Levertt-Chapman on an emergency room surveillance camera loading a handgun in her purse. The staff member called 911 to report the incident and Bradenton Police arrived shortly after.

According to Bradenton Police, Levertt-Chapman was approached by a security guard and the two began to talk. The security guard confiscated the gun from Levertt-Chapman's purse. Police said when officers arrived, the staff member identified Levertt-Chapman and she was arrested.

Bradenton Police said the gun was a semi-automatic weapon with an incorporated laser. Authorities said Levertt-Chapman's purse contained one drum-style magazine, two other magazines, and a total of 58 rounds. Additional witnesses told police they saw Levertt-Chapman loading what appeared to be bullets into a magazine.

Levertt-Chapman was arrested and charged with two felonies, introducing a firearm into a hospital and possession of a concealed weapon without a weapon permit.