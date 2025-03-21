Watch Now
Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Sarasota

Amani M. Francis
Sarasota Police Department
Amani M. Francis
SARASOTA, Fla. — Police are asking the public for help in locating a 13-year-old girl who went missing from Sarasota on Thursday.

The Sarasota Police Department said Amani M. Francis was last seen in the area of Martin Street and South Tuttle Avenue around 12 p.m.

Officers said Francis is 5'1" with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing black or jean shorts, white sneakers and a black sweater with yellow writing that said “Up North Traverse City Michigan" when she disappeared.

If you have seen Francis or have any information, police ask you to call 911 immediately.

