Police investigating early morning homicide in Bradenton

Jose Luis Magana/AP
Yellow crime tape blocks off an area. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Posted at 2:43 PM, Sep 17, 2023
BRADENTON, Fla. — Manatee County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a homicide in the 2900 block of 8th Street Court West in Bradenton.

At approximately 2:43 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a report of someone having been shot.

According to officials, an unknown person had already taken the victim to a local hospital once deputies arrived. The victim later died from her injuries.

Detectives learned the victim was involved in an argument with someone she knew when the shots were fired.

No arrests have been made.

