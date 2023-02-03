With months to open, The Pickleball Club at Lakewood Ranch has already sold hundreds of memberships

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — A new business in Lakewood Ranch is already finding success, and it's not even open yet.

The Pickleball Club at Lakewood Ranch is feeding off the game's latest craze.

Pickleball is now one of the fastest-growing sports, especially in Florida, and at this new facility, you'll be able to have some fun on the courts inside.

It'll feature 12 indoor courts, two outdoor courts and two bocce courts, plus a cafe and pro shop.

"We're in that type of community that's very interested, not only in the sport itself, but you know, longevity, and quality of life," Brian McCarthy, Founder and CEO of The Pickleball Club said. "One of the things that's important is getting out there and staying active and get off the couch. But I also think that's just as important for youth, you know, they're getting carpal tunnel from using their smartphones. And I say, get out and play pickleball. You know, the other interesting thing about pickleball, unlike a lot of other sports, is it's very social."

McCarthy played Pickleball himself and saw an opportunity to expand.

"Everybody started playing in, they found a number of things out, one, it was a lot of fun. Number two, it didn't take as long to learn like tennis or racquetball, they could pick it up fairly easy, and get reasonably competitive. I think the other thing that I liked about it, when I started, it was primarily seniors playing it. And of course, Florida has a few seniors. Now it's becoming much more wide based. In fact, the fastest growing segment is the 18 to 34-year-old. But the average age now is about 42. But what's so wonderful about this sport is it's intergenerational. And that means parents can play with their kids, but grandparents can even play with their grandkids. So it's an exciting sport, much much to learn about it. Because if you want to get really good at it, you do have to practice and get instruction," said McCarthy.

McCarthy said they've already had about 300 people sign up with the club ahead of an April-ish grand opening.

They also are expanding to other areas of Florida, too.

Play for Life is a nonprofit they've also set up to make sure first responders, veterans and kids all have access to playing Pickleball.