BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department (BPD) is investigating a fatal crash that involved a pedestrian Monday night.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:45 p.m. in the 3100 block of 59th Street West.

The vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene.

59th Street West is currently closed between 29th Avenue West and 34th Avenue West. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.