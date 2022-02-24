Watch
Pedestrian killed after crash with Manatee County deputy

Posted at 10:19 AM, Feb 24, 2022
BRADENTON, Fla. — A pedestrian died early Thursday morning after a crash with a Manatee County deputy, the sheriff's office said.

According to a press release, the deputy was on routine patrol when the woman, who had not been identified, walked into the path of his vehicle. The sheriff's office said it happened at 3:45 a.m.
in the 6400 block of 15th Street East in Bradenton.

The sheriff's office said EMS responded and attempted life-saving measures but were not successful. The victim was pronounced dead at 3:52 a.m. at the scene.

The deputy tried to avoid hitting the woman, the sheriff's office said, but was unable to.

Authorities said the area where the crash happened was "dark and poorly lit." The sheriff's office said investigations by MCSO Traffic Homicide Unit and Professional Standards are ongoing.

No other information has been released at this time.

