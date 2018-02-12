New park plan bans exotic pets and drones in Palmetto parks

City leaders in Palmetto are changing their park ordinance to keep up with the times.

"We haven’t changed or beefed up our park ordinances since 1975,” said Chief Scott Tyler.

He said the new parks plan addresses issues like remote control cars and drones. Also, the measure will prohibit exotic pets in the park.

“We haven’t necessarily had a problem with these items yet, we are just trying to stay on top of things,” said Tyler.

Kimberly Stephey uses Sutton park at least once a week. She supports beefing up safety in the park.

“I do think it’s a good idea of course you want to keep your kids safe,” said Stephey.

The Palmetto City Council is expected to vote on the measure by the end of the month.