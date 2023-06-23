Watch Now
Palmetto man wins $1M prize playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

Posted at 12:03 PM, Jun 23, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced a Palmetto man claimed a $1 million prize from a Gold Rush Doubler scratch-off game.

Robert Gregory, 55, purchased his ticket from Publix on 9520 Buffalo Road in Palmetto. That Publix also gets a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Gregory claimed his prize in Tallahassee and received his winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of $685,000.

According to the Florida Lottery, the $5 Gold Rush Doubler features over $188 million in cash prizes, including 28 top prizes of $1 million. The game's overall odds of winning are 1 in 3.98.

