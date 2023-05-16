Palmetto leaders advance controversial plan to convert boat ramp parking to apartments

PALMETTO, Fla. — After a controversial vote, an overflow parking lot in Palmetto is a big step closer to becoming a mixed-use development featuring apartments, restaurants, and shops.

The development is slated for a city-owned plot of land across the street from the Riverside Boat Ramp on the Manatee River, which is currently used as overflow parking for those using the ramp and others recreating in the area.

Dylan Paris, a local fisherman, said the overflow lot is badly needed since the boat ramp is popular.

The few designated spots beside the ramp fill up quickly each morning, and even the overflow lot fills up too.

“Completely full on the weekend and rather full on a weekday, too,” he said.

Now, he worries the situation will worsen because of the city’s plans to sell the overflow lot to the developer.

According to documents posted online, the developer hopes to build a 7-story apartment building, along with restaurants and a smaller amount of boat trailer parking.

“I think it’s going to suck for a lot of people,” Paris said.

In a Monday night meeting, people shared their concerns and questions about the development plan: Where will people park on busy days? How will the apartments increase traffic? How does the development fit with the city’s master plan?

Those questions, however, were not answered in the brief discussion. Commissioners took just seconds before voting to select the project’s developer. The dozens who showed up concerned about the development plan stood up and left in disgust.

Mayor Shirley Bryant stands by the decision to move forward with development since the land was bought by the city as part of a greater effort to revitalize certain parts of town.

“We need housing,” she said. “We desperately need housing at all levels, so I don’t think we really had much of an option.”

Richard Gullett can’t say he’s surprised by the commission’s decision Monday, but he is disappointed since he and his wife — and so many other charter boat captains — depend on the parking lot.

“A lot of jobs are at the boat ramp, and I think the city commission just kind of went and just overlooked all that,” he said.

The mayor said she plans to reach out to the Manatee County government to request more boat trailer parking.