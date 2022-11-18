Palma Sola Botanical Park is one of Manatee County's hidden gems

BRADENTON, Fla. — Palma Sola Botanical Park is tucked away near Robinson Preserve in Bradenton. This little slice of paradise is mainly taken care of by volunteers and a few staff members.

It was once the site of the Manatee County Nursery, but when the county decided to sell the land, a large group rallied to keep it a park for all to enjoy.

Today, it's home to the Manatee Rare Fruit Council. A walk through the park, and you're sure to find some unique fruits. They're just to look at, though!

It's also a popular place for weddings and events.

"The next big fundraiser we have coming up, we've only been doing it for about three or four years, but it's really popular," the park's executive director Beverly Burdette said. "We have what's called Winter Nights under the Lights. The entire 10-acre park is lit up with holiday lights. Santa is here to take children's wishes. We're going to have an orchestra ensemble by some teenagers from a local high school come and play holiday music the entire time."

Admission to this event is free, but donations are welcome.

Click here to find more information about the park and how you can help!